Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$23.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.19.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.08. 1,307,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$25.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.