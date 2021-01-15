TD Securities Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $4.00

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

