TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

TCRR stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

