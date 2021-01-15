TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.74.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.39. 924,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.86. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

