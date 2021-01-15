Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.