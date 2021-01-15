Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486.
Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.