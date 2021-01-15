Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Shares Gap Up to $98.50

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.50, but opened at $112.50. Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) shares last traded at $97.33, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.94.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

