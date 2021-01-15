Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $27.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

