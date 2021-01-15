Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 9.6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $12.80. 10,293,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 3,048,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
