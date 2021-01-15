Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.99.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.