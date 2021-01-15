T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

