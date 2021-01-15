Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $15.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
SYRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SYRS stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $777.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
