SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $100.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. 10,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

