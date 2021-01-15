Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.33-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37-4.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.09-4.38 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.
Shares of SYNH opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $76.45.
In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
