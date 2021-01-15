Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.33-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37-4.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.09-4.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

