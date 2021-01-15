Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,087 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 20,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.