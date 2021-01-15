Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.44

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 182468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 131.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

