Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,516.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

SYDDF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Sydney Airport has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.