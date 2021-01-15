Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
