Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

