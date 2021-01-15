Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

