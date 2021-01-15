Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

