Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.