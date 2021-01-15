S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&W Seed stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

