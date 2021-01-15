SVB Leerink Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 138,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.