SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.54. 19,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,930. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $474.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.40 and a 200 day moving average of $288.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

