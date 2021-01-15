Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.81

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 3474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

SUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 18.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suzano by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

