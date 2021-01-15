Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8,883.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,374,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

