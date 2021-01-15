Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

