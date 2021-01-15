Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.31.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 8,084,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,882,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.