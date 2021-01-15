Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,708,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,885. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$35.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.23.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.