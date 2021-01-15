Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 35,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,552. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

