Substratum (SUB) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $657,304.51 and $431.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

