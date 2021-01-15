Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

