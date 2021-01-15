STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Shares Gap Up to $295.00

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.00, but opened at $320.00. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $342.92, with a volume of 33,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

About STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

