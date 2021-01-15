Strategic Wealth Designers Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,503.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 50,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. 1,062,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

