Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.42. 65,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $149.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

