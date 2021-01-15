Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 461 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 75,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

