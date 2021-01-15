Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 198,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

