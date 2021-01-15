Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $536,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. The stock had a trading volume of 298,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

