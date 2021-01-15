Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $1.14 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $15.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.96. The stock has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $546.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

