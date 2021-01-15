Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires Shares of 76,710 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

