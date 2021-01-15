Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires Shares of 1,942 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $517.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

