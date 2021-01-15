Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,186.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3,163.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

