StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,353. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $7,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.