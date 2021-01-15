StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,353 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $578,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $2,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

