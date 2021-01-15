Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Equinor ASA Call Options (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,974% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. 4,490,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

