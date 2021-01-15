STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STM stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

