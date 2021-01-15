Steve Ming Lo Sells 13,382 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.