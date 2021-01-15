Steve Ming Lo Sells 13,382 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ REAL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62.
The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.
The RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
