STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SNVVF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 1,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.