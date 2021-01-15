State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

