State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,101 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of REGI opened at $83.19 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.