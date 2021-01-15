State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,938 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG opened at $175.00 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.